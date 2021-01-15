Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.25. 1,632,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 615,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.97.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 407.13% and a negative net margin of 791.48%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.17% of Summit Wireless Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.