Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$61.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$62.69.

SLF stock traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, reaching C$59.51. 971,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,836. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$35.43 and a 12 month high of C$66.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a quick ratio of 6,615.27.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.36%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. Insiders have sold a total of 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919 over the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

