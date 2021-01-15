Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$28.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a C$28.00 target price by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.59.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$24.54 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.02 and a 52-week high of C$45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.23. The firm has a market cap of C$37.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.70 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

