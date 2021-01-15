Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5506605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$22.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.82.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.56.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.