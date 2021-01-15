SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SunPower from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.15.

SPWR opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,754.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.28.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 8,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $133,317.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,620.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in SunPower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SunPower by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 735.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 294,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 259,184 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

