Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,165,600 shares, an increase of 121.8% from the December 15th total of 3,681,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,944.2 days.

SURVF stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 60.8% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

