SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Up 94.7% in December

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the December 15th total of 631,700 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SuperCom stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. 4,796,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Get SuperCom alerts:

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.