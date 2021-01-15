Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.75

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $1.02. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 47,530 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

