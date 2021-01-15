Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Surmodics worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Surmodics by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.