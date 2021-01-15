Sushi Price Tops $11.07 on Exchanges (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 200.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Sushi token can now be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges. Sushi has a market capitalization of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00113728 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.37 or 0.00259167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00064422 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00060105 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sushi using one of the exchanges listed above.

