SVB Leerink Comments on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

