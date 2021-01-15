SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46 and a beta of 1.50. SVMK has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 in the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth $77,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVMK by 22.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SVMK by 491.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

