Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SYIEY stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.83. Symrise has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

