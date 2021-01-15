Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $15.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after buying an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 344,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

