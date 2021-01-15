Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 596,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 678,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

SYRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 103,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 64,663 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

