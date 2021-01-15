Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. Sysmex has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $65.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $674.41 million during the quarter.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

