TaaS (TAAS) Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00456446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00041629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,495.88 or 0.04073985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013095 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About TaaS

TAAS is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

