Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Up 0.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

