Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Director Sells C$17,100.00 in Stock

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) Director James E. Sinclair sold 20,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total value of C$17,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,568,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,050,956.35.

James E. Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, James E. Sinclair sold 1,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$830.00.

On Monday, January 4th, James E. Sinclair sold 3,500 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$3,045.00.

On Friday, December 11th, James E. Sinclair bought 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00.

TNX stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$155.67 million and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.