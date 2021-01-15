Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the retailer on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Target has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years.

NYSE TGT opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

