Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Up 114.9% in December

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, a growth of 114.9% from the December 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,820,826 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 1,656,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,064. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGB. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

