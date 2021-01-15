Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

TATYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Investec raised Tate & Lyle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TATYY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

