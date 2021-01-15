Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Taylor Devices has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taylor Devices stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Taylor Devices as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

