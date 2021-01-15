TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $130.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

