Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.77.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock remained flat at $$19.71 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 312,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.