Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB set a C$26.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.91.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$25.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

