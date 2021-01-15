Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.60. Teijin has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $19.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

About Teijin

Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers para-aramid and meta-aramid fibers for friction materials, tire and rubber reinforcements, optical fiber reinforcements, ballistics protection, protective clothing, firefighting uniforms, and heat-resistant filters.

