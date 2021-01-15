Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 22.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 55.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,755. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. Telecom Argentina had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $916.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, and data center hosting/housing services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

