Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Short Interest Up 42.4% in December

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 680,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the December 15th total of 477,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in Telenav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 335,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Telenav by 56.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Telenav by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Telenav by 17.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Telenav during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Telenav stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 6,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,422. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

