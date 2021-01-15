Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Up 11.8%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.70. 18,179,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 8,507,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tellurian by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tellurian by 2,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 364,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Tellurian by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 277,608 shares during the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

