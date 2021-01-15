Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMSNY. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Temenos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. Temenos has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $172.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.