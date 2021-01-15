Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 12.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter valued at about $5,885,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter worth about $2,124,000. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

