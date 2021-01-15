Ternium (NYSE:TX) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $41.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ternium from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:TX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Ternium’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 84.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

