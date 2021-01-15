Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $64.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

TRNO stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

