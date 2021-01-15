Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58.20 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 2,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.55. The company has a market cap of £9.58 million and a PE ratio of -147.50.

About Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited operates as a property company. It operates a portfolio of commercial properties; and provides client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa Holdings Limited (THAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.