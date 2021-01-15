Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.61. Thales has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

