The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Aarons Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Aarons’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aarons will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Aarons.

The Aarons (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aarons in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aarons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens cut The Aarons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Aarons in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

NYSE AAN traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $21.47. 668,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The Aarons has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

In other The Aarons news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Aarons by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Aarons by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Aarons by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Aarons in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Aarons by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

