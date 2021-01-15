The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $126.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.87.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALL remained flat at $$109.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.