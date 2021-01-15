The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.07. 11,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of 69.75.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

