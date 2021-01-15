The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $44.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 72.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.