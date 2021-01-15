The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $24.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

