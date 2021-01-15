The Blackstone Group Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

Shares of BX stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 203,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 2,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock valued at $26,480,405. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.