The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have underperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Recently, the company inked a deal to buy DCI, which will further enhance its digital capabilities. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix, persistent asset inflows and inorganic growth efforts. Its transition from a publicly traded partnership to a corporation is expected to help attract more investors. Yet, continuously increasing expenses (mainly owing to higher general and administrative costs) are expected to hamper the bottom line to some extent in the near term. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile earnings and high debt level is a concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.96.

BX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,898. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,042,365 shares of company stock worth $26,480,405. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

