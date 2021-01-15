The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.23. 31,150,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,724,984. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

