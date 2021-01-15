The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 144,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 125,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.87.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXYN. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

