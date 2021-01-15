The GEO Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%.

The GEO Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.23). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.