The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

