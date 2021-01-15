The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€145.00” Price Target for Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €110.55 ($130.05).

SAF stock opened at €116.95 ($137.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €101.82. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

