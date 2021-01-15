The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $103,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $269.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $289.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

