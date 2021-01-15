The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of The Mosaic stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Mosaic by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the third quarter worth $51,430,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Mosaic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 784,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

